TORONTO -- There have been a total of 79 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.

Seventy-four of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.

CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.

Here is what we know so far:

Toronto cases:

GTHA cases:

  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A man in his 20s in Peel Region. His transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A woman in her 20s in York Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
  • A woman in her 60s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
  • A female under the age of 18 in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
  • A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.
  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.
  • A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.
  • A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.
  • A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.
  • A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.
  • A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.
  • Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.
  • A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.
  • A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.
  • A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.
  • A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.
  • A Newmarket woman in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.

Cases outside of the GTHA:

Recovered cases in Ontario: