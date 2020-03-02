Here's what we know about Ontario's 187 cases of COVID-19
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 1:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- There have been a total of 187 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.
Of these patients, 181 of them currently remain in hospital or in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.
As the number of cases grows in the province, health officials are releasing fewer details pertaining to each patient.
CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.
Here is what we know so far:
Toronto cases:
- There were 11 new cases reported in Toronto on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- On March 15, 14 new cases were announced in Toronto. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Nine cases were reported in Toronto on March 14. The ages, genders and sources of transmission have not been released for the patients.
- Five additional cases of the virus were announced by health officials on March 13. Their genders, ages and transmissions have not been released.
- A man in his 20s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 20s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 60s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man and a woman, both in their 70s, who had recently travelled to Egypt.
- A man in his 40s. His transmission is listed as either being through travel to the United States or through close contact.
- A man in his 20s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 70s. She was treated in Mississauga and had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 20s, who was recently in Europe but her exact destination is not known.
- A baby boy under the age of one. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 30s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 20s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 30s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Switzerland.
- A couple, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, who both recently travelled to Iran.
- A woman in her 60s, who returned from France.
- A man in his 60s, who had travelled to Washington D.C.
- A woman in her 40s, who returned from Colorado.
- A man in his 20s, who returned from Italy.
- A man in his 40s, who had travelled to Las Vegas.
- A man in his 50s, who returned home from Iran.
- A husband and wife, both in their 60s, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Shop out of San Francisco.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently returned home from Iran.
- A woman in her 70s, who recently returned from Egypt. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who has a travel history to Iran. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 80s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
- A husband and wife in Toronto. She had recently travelled to Iran, while he did not go with her.
GTHA cases:
- Five cases were announced in Hamilton on March 17. The method of transmission for all of them is listed as "pending."
- A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Costa Rica.
- Four cases were announced in Hamilton on March 16. The method of transmission for all of them is listed as "pending."
- One case was reported in Durham Region on March 16. Their transmission is "pending."
- Five cases were announced in York Region on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Four cases were announced in Peel Region on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- A man in his 30s in Halton Region, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- Three cases were announced in York Region on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Five cases were announced in Peel Region on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Three cases were announced in Hamilton on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Two cases in Durham Region were announced on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- One case was announced in Halton Region on March 14.
- One case was announced in Hamilton on March 14.
- One case was announced in Peel on March 14.
- Three cases were announced in Durham Region on March 14.
- A Halton woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A Durham man in his 50s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
- A Durham woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
- A Durham woman in her 70s, who had recently travelled to "multiple locations" including Egypt.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
- A man in his 20s in Peel Region. His transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
- A woman in her 20s in York Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 60s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact. No travel destination has been listed.
- A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A female under the age of 18 in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.
- A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.
- A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.
- A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.
- A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.
- A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.
- Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.
- A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.
- A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.
- A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.
- A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A Newmarket woman in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
Cases outside of the GTHA:
- Two cases were announced in Middlesex London on March 17. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- A man in his 20s in Waterloo, who recently travelled to the United States. He is currently in self-isolation.
- Three new cases announced in Ottawa on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- A man in his 40s in wellington Dufferin Guelph, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A Sudbury woman in her 50s. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A case was confirmed in Niagara on March 16.
- One confirmed case announced on March 15 is only listed as "pending." The method of transmission listed for him is "pending."
- A man in his 70s in Simcoe Muskoka Region.
- A woman in her 40s in Simcoe Muskoka Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A Niagara woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Egypt.
- Five cases were reported in Ottawa on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
- Two cases in Waterloo were announced on March 15. The method of transmission listed for both of them is "pending."
- One case in Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge area. The gender and age is not known. The method of transmission is "pending."
- Two cases were announced in Waterloo on March 14.
- Two cases were announced in Ottawa on March 14.
- One case was confirmed in London-Middlesex on March 14.
- One case was confirmed in Cobourg on March 14.
- A woman in her 50s from Niagara, who had recently returned from Egypt.
- A patient in Simcoe Muskoka has been hospitilized. The patient's transmission is listed as "pending".
- A woman in her 40s from Eastern Ontario, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A Haliburton woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Portugal and Spain.
- A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States for a Caribbean cruise.
- A Waterloo woman in her 50s. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact.
- A Niagara man in his 80s. His tranmission is listed as "pending" and he currently remains in hospital.
- Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who recently returned to the U.K.
- A Waterloo woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to Puerto Rico.
- An Ottawa woman in her 40s, who recently travelled to Italy.
- A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s from Simcoe County, who had recently travelled to Spain.
- An Ottawa man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Austria.
- A Sudbury man in his 50s, who attended a mining conference in Toronto on March 2 and 3.
- A Kitchener woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Italy.
Death under investigation
- A COVID-19 patient in Muskoka has died, the province's health minister confirmed on March 17. Health Minister Christine Elliott addressed the case saying it's unclear at this time whether the novel coronavirus is in fact the cause of death.
Recovered cases in Ontario:
- On March 10, officials said one of the previously active Toronto cases had recovered but did not specify which one.
- A Toronto woman in her 20s, who recently returned from China.
- A woman in her 20s, who is a university student in London, Ont. and had recently returned from China.
- A Toronto husband and wife in their 50s, who recently travelled to China.