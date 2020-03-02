TORONTO -- There have been a total of 187 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.

Of these patients, 181 of them currently remain in hospital or in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.

As the number of cases grows in the province, health officials are releasing fewer details pertaining to each patient.

CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.

Here is what we know so far:

Toronto cases:

GTHA cases:

  • Five cases were announced in Hamilton on March 17. The method of transmission for all of them is listed as "pending."
  • A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Costa Rica.
  • Four cases were announced in Hamilton on March 16. The method of transmission for all of them is listed as "pending."
  • One case was reported in Durham Region on March 16. Their transmission is "pending."
  • Five cases were announced in York Region on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • Four cases were announced in Peel Region on March 16. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • A man in his 30s in Halton Region, who had recently travelled to the United States. 
  • Three cases were announced in York Region on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • Five cases were announced in Peel Region on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • Three cases were announced in Hamilton on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • Two cases in Durham Region were announced on March 15. The method of transmission listed for all of them is "pending."
  • One case was announced in Halton Region on March 14.
  • One case was announced in Hamilton on March 14.
  • One case was announced in Peel on March 14.
  • Three cases were announced in Durham Region on March 14.
  • A Halton woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
  • A Durham man in his 50s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
  • A Durham woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
  • A Durham woman in her 70s, who had recently travelled to "multiple locations" including Egypt.
  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A man in his 20s in Peel Region. His transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A woman in her 20s in York Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
  • A woman in her 60s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact. No travel destination has been listed.
  • A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
  • A female under the age of 18 in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
  • A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.
  • A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.
  • A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.
  • A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.
  • A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.
  • A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.
  • A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.
  • Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.
  • A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.
  • A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.
  • A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.
  • A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.
  • A Newmarket woman in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.

Cases outside of the GTHA:

Death under investigation

  • A COVID-19 patient in Muskoka has died, the province's health minister confirmed on March 17. Health Minister Christine Elliott addressed the case saying it's unclear at this time whether the novel coronavirus is in fact the cause of death. 

Recovered cases in Ontario: