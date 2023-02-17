Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses and services will be closed.
Family Day is one of nine public holidays observed in Ontario, including New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. However, the upcoming holiday is not federally recognized.
Here’s what is open and closed this holiday Monday.
OPEN
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Most T&T Supermarkets
- Four Fortinos locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Highway 7 – 3940 Highway 7 RR 2, Highway 27 – 8585 ON-27 RR3, and 2911 Major MacKenzie Drive in Vaughan, and 173 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville
- Whole Foods Market in Yorkville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- All Cineplex movie theatres
- Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bentway Skate Trail from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Most Wine Rack locations in the GTA will run on their regular hours, except the following will have reduced hours from noon to 8 p.m.: 2447 Yonge Street, 700 Lawrence Avenue West, 20 Church Avenue, 851 Brown’s Line, 1721 Bloor Street West, 1920 Yonge Street, 570 Bloor Street West, 2245 Islington Avenue, 320 Bloor Street West, 2994 Dundas Street West, 522 Saint Clair Avenue West, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive, 714 College Street and 1298 Bloor Street West
- Metrolinx will run on its Saturday schedule
- TTC will run on its Sunday service schedule, starting at around 6 a.m.
CLOSED
- Banks and Canada Post offices
- Costco stores
- Most Loblaws, No Frills, Fortinos, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Zehrs. Loblaws notes hours may vary and recommends checking local store’s websites ahead of time
- CF Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre, but the following restaurants will be open: Moxies, The Cheesecake Factory, Pickle Barrel, Yu Seafood, Cafe Landwer, and Joeys
- Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Bayview Village
- Aga Khan Museum
- All LCBOs and Beer Store locations
- Wine Rack locations at 1 Eglinton Square, and 825 Don Mills Road
Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
