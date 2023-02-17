Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023

Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses and services will be closed.

Family Day is one of nine public holidays observed in Ontario, including New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. However, the upcoming holiday is not federally recognized.

Here’s what is open and closed this holiday Monday.

OPEN

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Most T&T Supermarkets

Four Fortinos locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Highway 7 – 3940 Highway 7 RR 2, Highway 27 – 8585 ON-27 RR3, and 2911 Major MacKenzie Drive in Vaughan, and 173 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville

Whole Foods Market in Yorkville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All Cineplex movie theatres

Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bentway Skate Trail from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Most Wine Rack locations in the GTA will run on their regular hours, except the following will have reduced hours from noon to 8 p.m.: 2447 Yonge Street, 700 Lawrence Avenue West, 20 Church Avenue, 851 Brown’s Line, 1721 Bloor Street West, 1920 Yonge Street, 570 Bloor Street West, 2245 Islington Avenue, 320 Bloor Street West, 2994 Dundas Street West, 522 Saint Clair Avenue West, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive, 714 College Street and 1298 Bloor Street West

Metrolinx will run on its Saturday schedule

TTC will run on its Sunday service schedule, starting at around 6 a.m.

CLOSED