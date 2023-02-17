Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023

Gerald Alvoed and Sienna Alvoed (4) skate in a media preview of the Bentway Skate Trail, a 220 metre ribbon of ice running under a section of the Gardiner Expressway, in Toronto, on Friday, January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Gerald Alvoed and Sienna Alvoed (4) skate in a media preview of the Bentway Skate Trail, a 220 metre ribbon of ice running under a section of the Gardiner Expressway, in Toronto, on Friday, January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck

Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton