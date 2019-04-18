Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto on Easter weekend 2019
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:17AM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this Easter weekend:
What’s closed:
- Most grocery stores on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, although some may be operating on restricted hours
- All LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and some may be opened for reduced hours on Monday
- All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday
- Banks
- Government buildings will be closed all weekend, including Canada Post offices
What’s open:
- Many restaurants will be open
- Most tourist attractions will be open all weekend but some may be running on holiday hours, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, the Ontario Science Centre, the Toronto Zoo, and the CN Tower.
- Shopping:
- Most malls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including Fairview Mall, Square One, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Vaughan Mills and Scarborough Town Centre
- The Eaton Centre will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Promenade Mall in Thornhill will be open Good Friday but closed Sunday
- Pacific Mall and Toronto Premium Outlets will be open all weekend
Grocery Stores
- Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Whole Foods in Yorkville: Open 10:a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday
- Transit:
- Toronto transit will operate on holiday service on Good Friday, with most routes starting at 6 a.m.
- Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday
Road closures:
- Bremner Boulevard from Lakeshore Boulevard West to the parking garage at 25 York Street will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. to midnight both days to accommodate Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors tailgate parties at Maple Leafs Square
- The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday will close a stretch of Queen Street East, between Fallingbrook Road and Woodbine Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- A procession held by St. Francis of Assisi Church will close roads and divert some TTC routes along part of College Street and Dundas Street West, between Bathurst Street and Ossington Avenue, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday