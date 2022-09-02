Here’s a list of road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend
A number of road closures will be in effect across the city for the Labour Day long weekend.
EVENT ROAD CLOSURES
To accommodate the Labour Day Parade, the following roads will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.:
- Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue
- University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West
- York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West
- Armoury Street between University Avenue and Centre Avenue
For the parade route itself, Queen Street West from University Avenue to Dufferin Street and Dufferin Street from Queen Street West to Exhibition Place will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Little Italy Sunday Funday will also shut down some streets this weekend.
Grace Street from College Street to the first laneway south of College Street will be closed from 6 a.m. on Sunday until 3 a.m. on Monday for the event.
Meanwhile, Market Street will continue to be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street activities this weekend.
CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
From 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, two eastbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard west of Don Roadway and the northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway on-ramp at Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic for Enbridge investigative work on a gas main. Northbound access and southbound egress will be maintained at the off-ramp.
Meanwhile, Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard East between Lower Sherbourne Street and Lower Jarvis Street is reduced to a single lane until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to facilitate the gas main installation.
Roads in the city will also be closed or disrupted to assist TTC repairs and construction.
Traffic lanes on Queen’s Park between Bloor Street West and Queen’s Park Crescent are currently reduced to accommodate the TTC’s elevator installation work at Museum Station.
In the west end, The Queensway has a reduced number of lanes in both directions between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work.
King Street West will re-open to traffic on Sept. 3 at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection, and eastbound left turns continue not to be permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.
In the downtown core, Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to a single westbound lane and Front Street from Scott Street to Church Street is reduced to a single eastbound lane for track replacement and sidewalk improvements.
The Carlton Street and Church Street intersection will also remain closed all weekend for streetcar track replacement.
ACTIVETO CLOSURES
Portions of streets will be closed for Toronto’s ActiveTO program to allow vehicle-free roads for cyclists, runners and pedestrians to use.
Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square and the portion of River Street West between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on Sept. 3 until 7 p.m. on Sept.4 for initiative.
Roads within High Park will also be closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend.
METROLINX SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS
The Canadian National Exhibition will once again impact GO train service for its last weekend before it closes on Monday.
Lake Shore East and West train schedules will be adjusted for the CNE to ease crowding at Exhibition GO and provide customers extra time to board trains. Weekend service adjustments on the Barrie and Stouffville lines will also be in effect during the CNE.
Riders are encouraged to check GO schedules ahead of their trip.
The city says there are no TTC subway closures scheduled this weekend but there will be adjustments to bus and streetcar service to accommodate events around the city.
TTC riders are encouraged to follow @TTCNotices on Twitter or ttc.ca for the latest information.
A complete list of road closures and restrictions is available on the city’s website.
