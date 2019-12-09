NEWS -- A number of skating rinks in Toronto have opened for the holiday season, including a few brand new one never skated on before.

Here is a list of all the places opened so far.

College Park

This highly-anticipated five metre-wide oval shaped rink has finally opened up at College Park in downtown Toronto.

The free Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail will be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Visitors will have to bring their own skates.

Union Station

It’s dubbed one of the largest skating rinks in Toronto at about half the size of an NHL ice rink.

The brand new Union Station’s outdoor rink is located at the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza on Front Street and will be open daily until Jan. 4.

The rink is open Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The rink is completely free to access and skate rentals are available.

Nathan Phillips Square

The famous Nathan Phillips Square skating rink is back this year. The rink is open daily from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Visitors can rent skates at the rink between 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

The square is also hosting its annual holiday fair, which kicked off this past weekend. Admission to the festival is free.

Ontario Place

As part of Ontario Place’s Aurora Winter Festival, visitors will be able to glide along a frozen pond situated at the heart of the festival.

Visitors can either bring their own skates, or rent a pair. Tickets are needed to attend the festival.

Harbourfront Centre

Set against the shoreline of Lake Ontario, The popular Natrel Rink officially has also opened for the holiday season.

The rink offers skate rentals and is open Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Here’s a full list of city indoor and outdoor skating rinks in the Toronto area.