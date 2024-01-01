Here are some of the new laws and rules coming to Ontario in 2024
Ontario is making a number of changes in the new year that could impact your wallet and business.
Here are some that you should be aware of:
New insurance rules for drivers
In January, motorists will have the option not to buy into direct compensation property damage (DCPD) coverage, which protects car owners from costs related to vehicle damage from a collision if they are not at fault.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The provincial government says the change is meant to increase consumer choice and could be useful for drivers of older cars that are worth less than the insurance cost.
Experts warn that by opting out of DCPD coverage, drivers will be on the hook for vehicle repairs or the loss of a vehicle.
Morgan Roberts, director of RH Insurance, told CTV News Toronto the savings aren’t worth the tradeoff.
New rules for temp agencies
New legislation will make it illegal for companies to use unlicensed businesses for staffing as of Jan. 1. This means that temporary help agencies and recruiters must be licensed. This will include a background check.
The government has said these agencies will be subject to “massive fines” if they break the rules.
The Minister of Labour at the time said the penalties could be as high as $50,000 or a “lifetime ban of operating in Ontario.”
Gas tax cut extension
Ontario’s gas and fuel tax rate cuts were extended until June 30, 2024.
The tax cut, which reduces prices at the pump by about 5.7 cents per litre, was first announced in July 2022 and has been repeatedly extended by the Doug Ford government.
Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Progressive Conservatives estimate the legislation has saved the average household $260 annually.
Child-care safety rules
Child-care operators in Ontario must have a policy in place for what to do if a child does not arrive or is not picked up as expected.
The safe arrival program is meant to prevent rare cases in which a young child is accidentally left in a hot car.
In 2022, an Ontario mother started a petition asking the government to direct child-care operators to come up with a similar program after a 23-month-old boy was accidentally left in a hot car and died in Bancroft, Ont.
School boards across the province have implemented safe-arrival programs since 1999.
Pay increases for early childhood educators
Ontario is boosting the minimum wage of early childhood educators in most licensed child-care centres to $23.86 an hour.
The change is part of a provincial strategy meant to retain staff in the sector as Ontario works towards establishing $10-a-day child care.
After 2024, the wage floor will increase by $1, up to $25.86 in 2026.
Minimum wage increase
The minimum wage will go up in October 2024, although it’s unclear by how much.
Last year the Doug Ford government bumped up the minimum wage by a full dollar, from $15.50 to $16.55.
One province and one territory have higher minimum wage rates than Ontario. Despite this, the Ontario Living Wage Network says it’s not enough for individuals to cover their cost of living.
More cannabis retail stores
Ontario will increase the number of storefronts a cannabis operator can manage in 2024. Previous legislation capped the number of stores per operator at 75, while legislating the stand-alone stores must be at least 150 metres away from schools.
The new laws allow licensed cannabis retailers to operate up to 150 storefronts.
Signage for a Cannabis dispensary is seen amongst other shops on Queen St. in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston)
The province has also banned the growing of cannabis in homes offering child care.
Fines for sharing patient information
New laws will impose fines on individuals and organizations that inappropriately access or share personal health information.
These penalties will be handed out by the Information and Privacy Commissioner.
Vaping tax
The price of vaping products in Ontario will likely go up due to a provincial duty that would see manufacturers and importers pay $2 per two millilitre of vaping liquids for the first 10 millilitres, then $2 per 10 millilitres for volumes beyond that.
This will double the current federal duty rates on vaping products.
Faster licencing for international teachers
The Ontario government is requiring the Ontario College of Teachers to decide within 60 days of an application whether to accept an internationally trained teacher. The goal is to encourage faster hiring during a time at which staff retention is challenging.
The province’s Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, which streamlines processes for building schools on shared-use sites and disposing of surplus school board property, goes into effect in the new year.
Changes for tow truck industry
As of Jan. 1, the province will become responsible for certifying tow operators, drivers and vehicle storage operators.
As part of the certification, individuals will have to meet certain training, insurance and vehicle safety standards—as well as get a criminal record check. It also means that these individuals will be exempt from municipal business licensing by-laws.
New customer rights will also be introduced that include providing consent to tow, choosing where a vehicle is towed, and rules surrounding accessing and paying for a vehicle.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city
Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, the military said Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave.
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv continue aerial attacks
Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, the Ukrainian air force said Monday, while Russia also reported Ukrainian attacks.
In rare apology, Israeli minister says she 'sinned' for her role in reforms that tore country apart
A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
Montreal
-
Year in review: 10 of Montreal's biggest stories in 2023
2023 was not a quiet year for the Montreal area. From tragedies to victories and everything in between, here are 10 of the top stories that gripped Montrealers this year.
-
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
London
-
'An honour to be chosen': Forest City London Music All-Stars ready to ring in new year
Jag Huligin is not taking his first selection into the Forest City London Music All-Stars (FCLMA) for granted.
-
OPP share safety message ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities
If you are celebrating the New Year Sunday night, OPP have a message for you.
-
Sydney Brown of London, Ont. scores first NFL touchdown on 99-yard interception
Sydney Brown of London, Ont. has joined his twin brother by reaching the end zone in an NFL game.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.
-
‘Much more complex driving situation’: Concerns mount over rural road collisions in Wellington County
An intersection on a rural stretch of road in Wellington County is raising concerns for both residents and police after it’s been the site of multiple collisions over the years.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
A recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability, a lawyer for a drag performer said.
Ottawa
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
-
Orleans residents raise issue of speeding after pedestrian hit at intersection
A group of neighbours in Orléans is banding together and raising the issue of speeding on their residential street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle over the holidays.
Windsor
-
One injured in downtown stabbing, suspect arrested
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing near downtown.
-
What's it like to be a firefighter on New Year's Eve?
Kale Lauzon remembers what it was like to work as a firefighter while New Year's festivities were happening all around him.
-
OPP share safety message ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities
If you are celebrating the New Year Sunday night, OPP have a message for you.
Barrie
-
Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.
-
Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Barrie dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a vehicle in Barrie last week has died from his injuries.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
-
Maritime Players eager for the puck to drop on inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League season
Six Maritimers cracked the opening night rosters in the PWHL., including Stellarton, N.S., native Blayre Turnbull who is the captain of Toronto.
-
From elections to an eclipse: 24 things Maritimers can expect in 2024
As 2023 ends, Maritimers can anticipate a lot to happen in the new year. CTV News has compiled a list of 24 things to expect in 2024.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passes away after lengthy illness at age of 82
Long-time former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passed away Sunday. He was 82.
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community holds emergency rally to protest massive Russian missile attack
An emergency rally was held Sunday by Calgary’s Ukrainian community to protest the most recent Russian missile attack.
-
Flames find a way to ground Flyers in 4-3 thriller
Slumping left-wingers Andrew Mangiapane, with three assists, and Jonathan Huberdeau, with the other helper to snap a 12-game pointless skid, combined for all four primary assists on Sunday night as the Calgary Flames outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.
Winnipeg
-
‘Say goodbye to 2023’: Winnipeg businesses help ring in the new year
People across Manitoba are ringing in the new year – whether they’re at home or out on the town. The celebration is prompting local businesses to gear up on one of their busiest nights of the year.
-
-
'A pretty big event': Riverview Health Centre hosts 4th New Year's fireworks
With The Forks not hosting its usual New Year’s Eve festivities this year, Winnipeggers may be looking elsewhere for some celebratory fireworks to ring in 2024.
Vancouver
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
-
B.C. man buys 'iconic' New York City taxi cab, drives it coast-to-coast
A Burnaby man’s new ride has been turning heads since he drove it home.
-
Police ramping up presence in downtown Vancouver for NYE celebrations
There are no fireworks this year—and there haven’t been for quite some time—but thousands of people are still expected to flock to downtown Vancouver to ring in 2024.
Edmonton
-
Foegele has 2 goals, career-high 5 points in Oilers' 7-2 rout of Ducks
Warren Foegele had two goals and a career-high five points, Leon Draisaitl scored for the third straight game and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five.
-
'None of us are free until all of us are free': Hundreds walk Whyte Ave, calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Sunday on New Year's Eve to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
-
Woman in critical condition after falling through doors of moving bus Friday
A woman is in critical condition after falling off a moving ETS bus in west Edmonton Friday afternoon.