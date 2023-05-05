'Help find Mrs. Audrey': Police looking for elderly woman with Alzheimer's last seen near Jane and Finch
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and vulnerable elderly woman who went missing from a North York mall three days ago, and has since been seen boarding a TTC bus at Toronto Pearson Airport.
On Thursday, Toronto police issued a release stating that Mrs. Audrey, 74, was last seen the day prior in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, near Jane Finch Mall in Toronto.
Audrey lives with Alzheimer’s, police say, and may return to her former home, in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive, or her current home, near Airport and Derry roads in Mississauga, Ont.
Security images show Audrey boarded a TTC bus on May 4 at 8:07 a.m. at Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3, then deboarded at Dixon Road and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke, Ont. at 8:49 am., police said in an update released Friday.
Audrey was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green toque, burgundy leggings, and black boots. She is about five-foot-seven and weighs approximately 120, police say. She has brown eyes.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country.
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
'It's surreal': Canadian to play King Charles's former cello in coronation concert
When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday, she'll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.
-
Senator demands to know why RCMP alleged 'Chinese police stations' were in Montreal
A Canadian senator is denouncing the stigmatization of two Montreal-area community organizations that have been accused by the RCMP of hosting secret Chinese government police stations.
London
-
'Laugh, drink and get on with it':102-year-old veteran on life and war
On his 102nd birthday, London veteran Harry Favell shared his motto for longevity with CTV News London. Harry is believed to be the last living Second World War Veteran who served with the 1st Hussars.
-
'We need to honour them': locals gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls at Western University
Dozens of people gathered at the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western University on Friday morning for the National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
Kitchener
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public school
Waterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
Kitchener restaurant issued notice to have liquor licence revoked by the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a notice to revoke the liquor sales licence of Afro-East Restaurant, located in Kitchener, after multiple alleged violations.
-
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
'Some people never learn': Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
Train carrying nylon materials derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont., where five cars of a train have left the tracks and part of a rail bridge has collapsed.
-
COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Windsor
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits house on Giles Boulevard
Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a house on Giles Boulevard.
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
Barrie
-
Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
-
Human remains found in Springwater identified: OPP
Provincial police have identified the human remains found in Springwater Township in April and have deemed it non-suspicious.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon Lightfoot
Darren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Calgary
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
-
'Breastmilk is pretty magical!': Calgary company helps families prolong the magic through freeze-drying
Breastmilk doesn’t just provide all the nutrients a baby needs, experts say it can also lower the risk of certain infections and diseases, which is why more parents are looking at ways to give it to their children as they get older.
-
Calgary no longer has the highest unemployment rate in Canada
Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
-
'This is good news for us': Flood forecasters say river levels have peaked, no concern of coming weather system
Manitoba's river levels have mostly peaked and though there is rain in the forecast, flood forecasters say it won't lead to any significant issues.
Vancouver
-
Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPD
A group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.
-
Fire breaks out at under-construction home in East Vancouver
A fire broke out at an East Vancouver home that was under construction in the 1900-block of Venables Street Friday morning.
-
Crash at Kelowna car wash sends pedestrian to hospital, RCMP say
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a car wash in Kelowna Friday morning, according to Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
-
Helicopter crash at Edson airport under investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the crash of an Airbus A350B2 at the Edson Airport.