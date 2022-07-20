Hells Angels 'motorcycle procession' to roll through Toronto
Hundreds of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are expected to roll through Toronto Thursday.
Toronto police told CP24 that they do not yet know the exact time and meeting place for the so-called "motorcycle procession."
A media update set to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday will provide more details about the timeline for any road closures as well as what the public can expect, they said.
CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.
This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels are expected to ride their motorcycles through Whitby for the club’s national motorcycle run.
Durham Regional Police held a news conference Monday to “make sure that our community is aware and provided the accurate information.”
Officials said they hope the three-day event will be “uneventful.”
“If you see a large group of motorcycles, outlaw motorcycle club riders, don't interact, maintain your distance. Try to stay out of the line of motorcycles and be safe,” OPP Det/Insp. Scott Wade said.
The annual meetup is hosted by the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter based in Brooklin, north of Whitby, will host the 2022 Canada Run from July 22 to 24.
People should expect an increased police presence in that area during the motorcycle run.
