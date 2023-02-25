Heavy snow, reduced visibility expected across the GTA this morning

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the City of Toronto as well as the regions of Peel, York, Durham and Halton as lake effect snow moves into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says drivers can expect reduced visibility at times and slippery road surfaces due to heavy snow.

Total snow accumulation is expected to be around 5 cm.

“A band of heavy lake effect snow is forecast to move into the area early this morning. This band of snow will likely persist for a few hours before weakening,” the advisory reads.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

The snow is expected to subside in Toronto by around 2 p.m.

It will be cloudy in the city for the remainder of the day with an afternoon high of -2C.