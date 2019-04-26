

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A large swath of Ontario is under a rainfall warning for Friday, exacerbating flood concerns in multiple regions.

Heavy, consistent rain is in the forecast for Toronto through the morning but will change to lighter showers near lunchtime. The national weather agency expects the miserable conditions to persist through the day, with the possibility of rain changing to flurries overnight.

While Torontonians merely need an umbrella for Friday, residents about 150 kilometres north, in the towns of Bracebridge and Huntsville, are grappling with a more dangerous situation.

A state of emergency is in place for both towns, as well as Minden Hills, Ont., as severe flooding continues.

Dozens of other areas in the region are also under flood watches or warnings.

Rainfall warnings are in place for a band of central Ontario cottage country, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn and the town of Parry Sound.

Some regions could see as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall before the system tapers off in the evening.

“Rain, heavy at times, continues,” Environment Canada wrote in an advisory. “The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.”

Mayor Graydon Smith said he anticipates things will “get worse before they get better.”

Fairy Lake and Mary Lake, which drain into the river that runs through Bracebridge, is at capacity, the mayor said, and heavy rainfall will likely strain the system.

“It’s not going to help. We’ve got a saturated ground and it’s all got to come into the system, and the system has no capacity. We think it’s all going to flow pretty quickly and cause a spike in levels,” Smith told CP24 on Friday morning.

“I think it’s up another couple of inches overnight…I think it’s as strong as it’s been in the last few days.”

Snow and ice are still present in some areas near waterways, further stressing the system. “Huge amounts of debris” is also present in much of the flood water, Smith said, and is getting caught in chokepoints in the river.

Residents are being asked to use an alternate source of water for drinking and bathing until further notice.

“The rain becomes the vessel to carry that snow and ice into the system,” he said. “So you get more than you bargained for.”

Construction crews worked overnight to restructure a flooded roadway connecting the heavily-impacted Beaumont Farms area to the town.

Officials went door-to-door in some neighbourhoods of Bracebridge on Wednesday and urged residents to evacuate. However, some residents have chosen to ride it out.

“I have a cat at home and I just feel better about being around my house,” one woman told CTV News Toronto.

Power was shut off to some homes in heavily impacted areas like Springdale Shores.

Crews also spent much of Thursday filling more than 3,500 sandbags.

In eastern Ontario, rising water levels on the Ottawa River could reach records last seen during floods in 2017. A state of emergency is in effect for those living along the Ottawa River and other waterways.

A rainfall warning for Ottawa North – Kanata – Orleans is also in place ahead of similarly dangerous precipitation that could wreak havoc on low-lying areas.

Premier Doug Ford toured a west-end area along the Ottawa River on Friday morning where rain is expected to take a devastating toll on already pinched systems and infrastructure.

“It’s absolutely heart wrenching,” he said. “It’s one thing to see it on the cameras, it’s another thing when you talk to the people face to face. It just rips your heart out.”

Ford said residents can’t be expected to go through floods like this every year. The premier suggested he is open to discussing the possibility of compensating residents who wish to move to higher ground.

He pointed to climate change as one of the reasons for the floods.

“They say it was a 100-year storm, well, it’s a few years later and we’re back in the same boat,” he said.

“I’m a strong believer in that (climate change) and obviously you can see it. It’s as simple as when we went to school, snow used to be that high,” he said, motioning to his knees.

“Where’s the snow now? So something’s going on and we need to be conscious of it.”

About 400 Canadian Armed Forces members have descended on hard-hit areas of Ottawa to help in the fight against the floods, including dropping off sandbags to residents in need.

The Ontario government has reached out to the federal government for federal help.