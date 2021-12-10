Toronto and the rest of the GTA will be hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, prompting Environment Canada to issue rainfall and wind warnings.

The federal agency said rain will begin late Friday evening and will continue through Saturday afternoon.

“A strengthening low-pressure system is forecast to track northeast across the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing heavy rain,” the federal agency said in its advisory.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Melting snow will also contribute to runoff.”

Environment Canada said the region could see between 20 to 40 millimetres of rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, strong winds gusting to 90 km/h are also in the forecast for the start of the weekend.

“A cold front will sweep through southern Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening bringing strong winds,” Environment Canada said, adding that power outages and damages may occur.

Other parts of southern Ontario are also under rainfall and wind warnings.

Toronto will reach a high of 15 C, with the temperature falling to 10 C in the afternoon and 1 C in the evening.

On Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 4 C.