Heavy rain, strong winds leave thousands without power in Toronto

Heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines in Toronto Wednesday, leaving thousands of residents without power.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways.

The weather agency said that rainfall amounts totalling 10 to 20 millimetres are expected to fall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

It said the rainfall will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h that could result in some localized power outages.

Toronto Hydro said it is dealing with a number of outages across the city. In the High Park area, there were approximately 2,800 customers without power, the utility company said. As of 10:15 p.m., 2,300 hydro customers remain in the dark.

Toronto police and fire services said they are also responding to several weather-related calls, including downed trees, fallen hydro wires and poles and a blown transformer.

Police urged drivers on the Gardiner Expressway near Windermere Avenue to use caution after debris from a construction site blew onto the westbound lanes.

The rain is supposed to end sometime Thursday morning.

Overcast skies and a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Thursday.