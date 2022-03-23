Heavy rain, strong winds leave thousands without power in Toronto
Heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines in Toronto Wednesday evening, leaving thousands of residents without power.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways.
The weather agency said that up to 20 millimetres of rain are expected to fall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
It said the rainfall will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h that could result in some localized power outages.
Toronto Hydro said it was dealing with scattered outages across the city. In the High Park area, about 2,800 customers were without power at the peak of the outage, the utility company said. As of 10:15 p.m., 2,300 customers remain in the dark.
“Due to high winds, crews are also responding to multiple safety issues – like downed power lines – and other scattered outages. As a result, the affected customers should expect to be without power into the morning Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Toronto Hydro tweeted.
Police and fire services said they are also responding to several weather-related calls, including downed trees, fallen hydro wires and poles and a blown transformer. In the midtown area, high winds caused a highrise siding to be ripped off and fall onto the ground.
No injuries have been reported.
Police urged drivers on the Gardiner Expressway near Windermere Avenue to use caution after debris from a construction site blew onto the westbound lanes.
The rain is supposed to end sometime Thursday morning.
Overcast skies and a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Thursday.
