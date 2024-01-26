Heavy rain possible across Toronto-area this morning: Environment Canada

It’s worth grabbing an umbrella before heading out the door this morning. The Greater Toronto Area is set to see a soggy day, with a special weather statement in place for much of the region.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some local areas.

According to the agency, the rain may fall heavily at times before tapering off late this morning or early this afternoon as a storm system moves across Southern Ontario.

Because the ground is frozen in many areas, it has less ability to absorb the rainfall. So ponding and poor drainage may occur.

Early Friday, Toronto police cautioned about flooding under a bridge at Nesbitt Drive & Bayview Avenue in Rosedale. They said road closures are in place and advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Drivers are being reminded to use extra caution on the roads.

Toronto has been seeing unseasonably warm temperatures for late January. A high of 7 C is expected in the city today, with a high of 6 C expected Saturday and 2 C expected Sunday.

Monday is forecast to be slightly lower, with a high of 1 C, but sunshine is expected to help break up an unusually long stretch of mostly grey skies.