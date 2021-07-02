Advertisement
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms headed toward Toronto today
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 4:26PM EDT
FILE- Environment Canada has issued a wind warning and a special weather statement for Toronto (George Stamou/CTV Toronto)
TORONTO -- A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy downpours expected on Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in the city today.
The downpours could result in between 30 to 40 mm of rainfall in the city this afternoon and early evening.
Flooding in low-lying areas and pea-sized hail is also possible, Environment Canada says.