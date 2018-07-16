

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Customers on GO Transit are experiencing lengthy delays on their evening commute after a suspected lightning strike disrupted service.

A number of trains on both the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines have been cancelled and others are facing delays of more than an hour according to GO Transit’s website.

GO transit said signal problems near Mimico GO station were to blame and added in a tweet that early reports indicate the problems were caused by a lightning strike.

GO passengers travelling to Mimico, Exhibition, Danforth, Kennedy and Scarborough Town Centre can show their GO tickets or PRESTO cards in order to switch to the TTC instead.

GO Transit said delays and cancellations can be expected until the problem is fixed. There is currently no estimated time for repair.