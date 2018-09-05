

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The temperature could break a 73-year-old record for this date as the hot and humid weather continues for another day.

The mercury was at 22 C at Pearson International Airport at 5 a.m. but it is expected to rise to a high of 32 C by later today and feel closer to 42 with the humidity, according to Environment Canada.

If that does happen, the temperature would break the previous record for this date of 31.7 C, which was set back in 1945.

“You got to remember to stay hydrated and dress as if it was mid-summer to stay comfortable because it is going to be a hot one,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said early Wednesday morning. “It is already muggy and it is already humid.”

In advance of the scorching conditions Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for some areas west of the GTA, including Hamilton and Niagara Region, though the warning has not been extended to include Toronto at this point.

The average daytime high for this time of year is 23 C.