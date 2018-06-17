

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto and the GTA are under a heat warning amid a wave of sweltering weather that has gripped the region.

The temperature at 6 a.m. was already 17 C and Environment Canada said a high of 32 C was expected today. With the humidex added on, the weather agency said the temperature felt closer to 40 at times.

The seasonal average for this time of year is 24 C.

The high temperatures also triggered a special air quality statement from Environment Canada that last much of the day. That statement was ended at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

In advance of the heat both Environment Canada and the City of Toronto issued heat warnings.

Speaking with reporters at a community event on Sunday, Mayor John Tory urged any vulnerable residents looking to escape the heat to visit one of the city’s many air-conditioned community centres.

“We have across the city more than 180 community centres and we have a map on Toronto.ca that shows libraries and other places (where people can go), so there are many many place where I would urge people to go if they don’t have somewhere where they can get out of the heat,” he said.

Scorching temperatures to linger into Monday

Temperatures will drop slightly overnight but not by much.

Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of 22 C. On Monday, temperatures will again top the 30 C mark with a high of 31 C expected.

Environment Canada says that a cold front crossing Southern Ontario on Monday night will then bring more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.