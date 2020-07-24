TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto as temperatures are expected to rise significantly over the next few days.

The weather agency warned that daytime temperatures between Saturday and early Tuesday are expected to range between 30 C and 31 C.

Temperatures are expected to feel “particularly uncomfortable” on Sunday and Monday as temperatures reach the low 30s couples with humidex values of 40, Environment Canada said.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada warned.

“Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

Cooler temperatures and less humidity are expected for the forecast started Tuesday, the agency said.

Cooling centres to open

The City of Toronto has said that 14 emergency cooling centres will be open starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the entire duration of the heat warning.

“Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heat stroke and death,” the city said in a statement Friday evening.

“During periods of hot weather, the safety of all residents is the priority.”

The city has launched an interactive map online for people looking for an emergency cooling centre near them.

"The ECCs offer a publicly accessible, air-conditioned place for residents to rest indoors and receive a cool drink," the city said.

"Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

All the centres will operate during the heat warnings from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except the Metro Hall located 55 John Street, which will run 24 hours.