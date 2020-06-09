TORONTO -- A heat warning has been issued for Toronto and much of southern Ontario as hot and humid weather arrives this afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C in Toronto today but the temperature will feel closer to 35 when factoring in humidity.

"A hot airmass approaching the area will bring daytime high temperatures between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius today and Wednesday," the national weather agency said in its advisory.

"Overnight low temperatures between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius are expected tonight. Additionally, humidex values will reach the high 30s by Wednesday afternoon."

Fourteen cooling centres will be open across the city during the heat warning to give people relief from the hot and humid weather. The cooling centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception Metro Hall, which will be open 24 hours while the heat warning is in effect.

Environment Canada said the weather is expected to cool off on Wednesday night as a cold front moves through southern Ontario.