Heat warning hits Toronto for a second day. Here's how hot it will get

Blistering temperatures are seizing Toronto as a heat warning pushes through the city for a second day in a row.

Environment Canada has issued a warning in the city that began on Tuesday and stretches across most of the province.

Temperatures in Toronto are set to reach 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 40 degrees.

The city’s average high in mid-July typically hovers around 27 degrees.

A 30 per cent chance of showers along with risk of a thunderstorm is also on the radar for the city. The chance of damp weather increases to 70 per cent this evening.

At night, the low will only drop down to 21 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.

Slightly cooler, more seasonal temperatures are set for Thursday. Environment Canada is projecting 27 degrees, with a humidex of 35.

Senior Climatologist for Environment Canada Dave Phillips calls these the “dog days of summer.”

READ MORE: Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec

“This is the time where you’d expect those roasting, blistering temperatures,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

“What’s different about this particular period is the duration.”

In the meantime, the weather agency warns that this hot and humid weather can deteriorate air quality. They are asking people to watch out for the following signs of a heat-related illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” Environment Canada says.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”