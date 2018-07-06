

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A heat warning that had been in effect for the last eight days has finally been lifted, as cooler conditions move into the region.

Environment Canada first issued the heat warning for Toronto and the GTA on June 28 in advance of a prolonged heat wave that brought record temperatures and sweltering overnight conditions.

That warning was then lifted at around 2 a.m. on Friday as a long-promised cold front began to arrive in the GTA.

According to the weather agency, Toronto will see a daytime high of 25 C with humidex values making it feel closer to 28 today. The forecast then calls for a daytime high of 26 C on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday. During the heat wave, the city saw temperatures in the low to mid 30s with humidex values in the low to mid 40s.

The extreme heat prompted the city to open seven cooling centres and warn residents to check on vunerable friends and family. The city also extended the hours at a number of public pools so residents would be able to beat the heat.