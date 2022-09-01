Health officials alert public to spice in Markham, Ont., food poisoning investigation

York Region public health is alerting the public to two products linked to a food poisoning investigation at a Markham, Ont., restaurant.

Medical officer Dr. Barry Pakes says not to use or consume Mr. Right brand Kaempferia Galanga Powder, a common spice in Asian cuisine, and Mr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii, which may be used as a traditional herbal medicine.

He says the suspected products have been removed from known retail locations in York Region, as local public health continues to work with provincial and federal partners to limit exposure to the product.

Pakes says 12 people went to local hospital and four were treated in intensive care on Sunday within about an hour of eating the same chicken dish from Delight Restaurant and BBQ.

At this point in the investigation, he says there is a "strong indication" the illness was caused by a spice product contaminated with aconite, a toxin sometimes called called wolfsbane or monkshood.

Health officials say the restaurant passed a re-inspection on Wednesday and has been cleared to open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.