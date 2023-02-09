Health-care deal talks begin in Toronto with premier and federal government
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be asking for more money on home care and long-term care and longer financial commitments from the federal government as negotiations on a new health-care deal continue.
Ford is meeting with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc and federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos today in Ford's office at the Ontario legislature.
Heading into the meeting, Leblanc and Duclos said they were looking forward to the bilateral talks.
The federal government presented an offer Tuesday to the provinces and territories that includes $17 billion over 10 years added to the Canada Health Transfer.
Ottawa would also provide an immediate one-time $2 billion top-up to help ease pressures on emergency rooms and children's hospital plus another $25 million this year family doctors, mental health, surgical backlogs and health data systems.
Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones say they will accept any new money from the federal government, but want a deal much longer than 10 years and want more investments in home care and long-term care.
(The Canadian Press)
