Head-on crash in Pickering leaves male driver dead
The scene of a deadly crash in Pickering is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:00AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:12AM EDT
A male driver has been pronounced dead following a head-on crash in Pickering on Thursday morning.
Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred near Taunton and Brock roads at around 8 a.m.
The male driver was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, according to officers, and another male suffered unknown injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.