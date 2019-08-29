

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male driver has been pronounced dead following a head-on crash in Pickering on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred near Taunton and Brock roads at around 8 a.m.

The male driver was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, according to officers, and another male suffered unknown injuries.

UPDATE: Fatal head-on collision on Taunton Road, west of Brock Road in Pickering, at approx. at 8:18 a.m. One male driver deceased, the other male driver injured. This area will be shut down for some time. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 29, 2019

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.