TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

Nurse was named NBA coach of the year this past season -- his second year as head coach of the club.

The Raptors went 53-19 during the regular season, posting the second-best record in the league despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after Toronto's run to the title last year.

The Coach of the Year is staying North of the border.



Details » https://t.co/2SHYVnPkFC pic.twitter.com/0OShKWyer8 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 15, 2020

Toronto reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth year in a row before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 last week.

Nurse, previously an assistant coach with the Raptors for five seasons, is 111-43 in two seasons as head coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.