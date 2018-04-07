

The Canadian Press





NIPAWIN, Sask. -- The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is among 14 dead following a bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Darcy Haugan was on the junior hockey team's bus Friday on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan when it collided with a truck.

His wife Christina George-Haugan confirmed his death to The Canadian Press.

Tributes poured in online for Haugan who was described as an amazing mentor to young players.

RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured -- three are in critical condition.

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players' bus.