TORONTO -- Flowers and balloons lay on the ground outside an apartment building in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood after a two-year-old boy fell to his death from the 14th floor.

On Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an apartment building, located in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate, for a report that a child had fallen.

It was a passerby who located the young child lying on the grass suffering from severe injuries.

There were no witnesses to the fall and it is unclear exactly what time it took place, police said.

The toddler was transported by responding paramedics from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the child’s mother was with him in hospital when he died.

‘He was a king’

One day later, a memorial continues to grow for the young boy.

Those who knew the family continuously stopped by the apartment building on Wednesday morning, laying down flowers, stuffed animals, candles and balloons in memory of the child.

“He was a quiet little guy,” a man who lives in the building said. “I always said hi to him. I know his dad, his dad is my best friend and his mom and everybody, we feel so sorry. We all in the building feel so sorry.”

“He was a king. He was so great and I feel so sorry.”

On Tuesday night, another resident said everyone in the apartment building is one family.

“Everybody in this building knows each other. We all barbeque here sometimes,” she said. “For me, he was very friendly. You know a couple times I played with him.”

“He was a nice kid.”

Investigation is ongoing

An investigation into what led to the child’s fall continues.

Police are also working to determine whether the toddler fell from the balcony of the unit or a window.

Officers remain at the scene on Wednesday, speaking with anyone who may have additional information.