Residents in the High Park area are concerned about sightings of a sexual predator in recent months.

Laila Grants, who lives in the area, said she was walking with a friend, near Armadale Avenue and Nelles Avenue at around 2 a.m. Saturday, when she saw a red car driving past them.

Grants said she made eye contact with the male driver, who then slowed down, and made a U-turn.

"[He] got out of his car, pretended to jog, and he undressed himself behind the car, and lay down on someone's lawn," Grants told CTV News Toronto.

She said he then started to perform an indecent sexual act. She said she attempted to record the situation, but was nervous the man would notice.

"My friend and I, we looked at him, and we were just disgusted. And we walked away and he just vanished," Grants said.

Residents have also been using a community Facebook page to warn each other of similar incidents in the area.

Police said while they are aware of the situation through social media posts, no reports have been filed with officers. They say in these cases, witnesses should always call police first.

"If you are in a situation where this is occurring, immediately get a good description of the person," Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said on Thursday.

"Get that license plate of the vehicle. The more information you have, the more information is available for us to actually arrive on scene and locate this person."