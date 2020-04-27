TORONTO -- By this time of year, most Torontonians have usually packed their parkas safely away.

But the city has seen a record-breaking spring-time chill, and the lingering winter-like weather could be a blessing in disguise as Toronto works to combat COVID-19.

Toronto has yet to record a daily temperature above 15 C in the month of April.

Winnipeg, affectionately known as “Winterpeg” in some regions of the country, has already recorded three such days.

In fact, data posted on Environment Canada’s website shows Toronto hasn’t eclipsed the 20 C threshold since October 6. That 203 day sub-20 stretch is the seventh longest in the city’s history, according to weather historian Rolf Campbell, who studies Environment Canada’s weather data dating back to 1953.

The chilly temperatures come as the city continues to face an unprecedented lockdown in the face of COVID-19, where public health officials and politicians alike have urged Torontonians to stay home.

That message is a lot easier to adhere to when wind chill advisories have been the norm.

“Toronto has struggled with an April that’s felt like late-November. We’ve seen single digit numbers and wind chills pushing us to - 10 C,” CTV News Toronto weather specialist Anwar Knight said. “Without question this is helping us with the crisis. No one wants toques and boots in April.”

“With respiratory viruses like COVID-19 there is a general preference towards cold weather,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said at a news conference Monday.

“It’s an interesting question in respect to what virus transmission dynamics look like in terms of people’s ability to move around. Suffice to say, we’ve been pleased with the cooperation of the residents of Toronto. We’re hopeful people will stay the course.”

As the city prepares to gradually re-open its economy, Mayor John Tory has spoken about the increased need for vigilance in terms of physical distancing, especially on city sidewalks. And he’s more than happy to take an assist from Mother Nature.

“It’s a further inducement for people to stay home and adopt our social distancing advice,” Tory said. “Aside from the old saying ‘April showers bring May flowers,’ it’s the first time I’ve ever been able to wake up and say I’m happy to see it raining outside.”