

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





It is going to be a blustery day across Southern Ontario with gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour expected in some communities.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a wide swath of the region, including Hamilton, Caledon and Orangeville.

They say that strong southwesterly winds will develop this afternoon ahead of the arrival of a cold front.

According to the special weather statement, gusts will reach 70 kilometres an hour in the affected communities with the “odd gust” of up to 80 km/h possible.

The winds will not be quite as strong in Toronto but Environment Canada says that gusts of up to 60 km/h and sustained winds of 40 km/h are still likely this afternoon.

A high of 6 C is forecast for the city today but rain is expected to move in later today, potentially making for a wet and wild afternoon.