TORONTO -- A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges after police say they found a handgun, drugs and stolen licence plates during a traffic stop last week.

It happened on Jan. 29 in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets. Police said they found a Glock 42 handgun, ammunition, cash, drugs and stolen licence plates at the time.

Amir Unoos was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration certificate, possess schedule I substance for trafficking, possess proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime exceeding $5000, as well as a number of other charges.

He appeared at a Toronto courtroom on Feb 1.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.