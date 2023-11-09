Hamilton transit workers hit the picket lines as strike gets underway
As a strike by transit workers kicked off Thursday, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said there was no way to meet their demands without raising the cost of transit for riders, imposing a property tax hike, or both.
Talks between the city and some 900 transit workers represented by ATU local 107 broke down on Tuesday and the municipality advised residents to begin preparing for a strike.
The transit workers officially went on strike as of midnight, leaving resident to figure out alternate ways of getting around.
“I believe deeply in organized labour and in our workers. Our whole city does,” Horwath said in a statement. “But these negotiations are underpinned by facts that we cannot change.”
The city said the union has requested a wage increase of approximately 23 per cent over four years, amounting to $17 Million in additional wages.
That compares to the city's offer of 12.75 per cent over four years.
Because of pattern bargaining, where the gains in one union are applied to the others, the increase would translate across 10 other unions which negotiate with the city.
"A 23 per cent increase for all 11 City of Hamilton unions would translate to more than $113 Million over the next four years," the city noted.
For their part, transit workers say they are fighting "for a living wage that keeps pace with inflation."
The union held a rally and press conference at the Frank Cooke Terminal at 10 a.m.
The city has suggested residents consider using bike share, e-scooter, car share services or taxis to get around. The city accessible DART service is unaffected by the strike.
"The City maintains that its position is fair and reasonable. It would ensure that City transit workers remain among the highest paid in Ontario, ranking third among transit comparators, behind Mississauga and Brampton," the City of Hamilton said in a statement earlier this week.
