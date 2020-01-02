TORONTO --

A teenager charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 14-year-old boy in front of his Hamilton school is now facing additional charges in another case.

Devan Bracci-Selvey was stabbed to death in front of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School around 1 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Right before the incident, he had called his mother to ask her to come get him as a group of teenagers were bothering him. She was already at his side when officers arrived at the school to transport him to the hospital.

Two suspects, an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Neither suspect can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In December, the 18-year-old man’s charge was reduced to assault with a weapon. He was released on bail.

The 14-year-old still facing a first degree murder charge appeared at the John Sopinka Courhouse in Hamilton on Thursday wearing a black zip-up sweater. He is now facing additional charges, including assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Hamilton police investigators tell CTV News Toronto the new charges stem from a previous incident involving another victim. A complaint was brought forward to divisional detectives who laid additional charges after the teen’s arrest.

"He's a monster. That was hard," said Laurie Dennison, the mother of Devan Selvey's girlfriend. She and other supporters were visibly upset in court Thursday when the accused was brought in.

Dennison told CTV News Toronto that she was relieved the 14-year-old accused was not been released on bail Thursday, and "that he's been charged for the rest of his crimes."

The 14-year-old was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 29.