

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A shooting in Hamilton has left one person dead and three others wounded, police confirm.

Gunshots rang out in the area of East Avenue North and King Street East at around 1:30 a.m.

Hamilton police told CP24 that four people were shot and one of the victims, identified only as a male, was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the age or name of the deceased.

The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not yet released a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.