Hamilton shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others wounded
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:24AM EDT
A shooting in Hamilton has left one person dead and three others wounded, police confirm.
Gunshots rang out in the area of East Avenue North and King Street East at around 1:30 a.m.
Hamilton police told CP24 that four people were shot and one of the victims, identified only as a male, was later pronounced dead.
Police have not yet released the age or name of the deceased.
The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case and police have not yet released a suspect description.
The investigation is ongoing.