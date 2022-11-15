Hamilton private tutor charged in connection to a series of sexual offences committed against children
Police are looking for a 67-year-old private tutor from Hamilton, Ont. in connection with a series of sexual offences committed against several children.
In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police (YRP) says it received reports from two sets of parents on Nov. 10 of their children being sexually assaulted during private tutoring sessions.
Following an investigation, police learned both families hired the same private tutor for their children’s at-home lessons in Richmond Hill. Officers say all three victims were under the age of 16 years old.
A warrant for the suspect’s arrest has been issued.
Allistair Martin-Smith is being charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.
Investigators have not been able to find the suspect, and think he may have fled the country.
Police believe there may be more victims, and urge those with information to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact YRP’s Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.1800222tips.com.
