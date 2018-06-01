

CTV News Toronto





Police are expected to lay more charges today in connection with a march where numerous masked people stormed a popular Hamilton neighbourhood and caused significant damage to local homes and shops.

In the evening of March 3, police were alerted to a mob of about 30 people marching down Locke Street hurling rocks at windows and vehicles

The group, clad in all black, was reportedly seen setting off fireworks and smoke bombs while parading down the street.

Some were spotted carrying a sign that read, “We Are The Ungovernables.’

Police said some of the first officers who responded to the 9-1-1 calls were forced to retreat as members of the group started pelting them with rocks.

By the time back-up arrived, police said the mob had dispersed, tossing away their clothing and masks as they ran.

The damage was estimated at approximately $100,000.

Early in the investigation, investigators suggested that the incident was connected to an anarchist book fair that took place that same weekend inside an area high school.

Police made the first and only arrest in the case about a month after.

A suspect identified as Peter Hopperton was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

At the time, police said the suspect was connected to a local anarchist bookstore in the city called The Tower. They could not definitively say whether he had actually participated in the March 3 spree.

Police are expected to speak to the media about the case at 11:30 a.m.