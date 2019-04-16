

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton Police say they expect to lay first-degree murder charges against three youths after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in the wreckage of a collision Monday night.

At around 7:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports that a single vehicle had left the roadway and landed in a forested area near Patterson and Wesley roads in Dundas.

First responders found a lone male without vital signs in a vehicle. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, Hamilton police said the 17-year-old victim “sustained injuries inconsistent with a motor vehicle collision.”

Witnesses reported seeing three males fleeing the area.

Police searched the area and three suspects were found a short distance from the scene.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk,” police said in the release, adding that they are not looking for any more suspects.

The three suspects in custody are expected to be charged with first-degree murder later this morning, police said.

An autopsy will also be conducted later today to determine the exact cause of death.