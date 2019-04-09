

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police have released security camera images of someone deemed a “person of interest” in an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old last year.

Toronto resident Natshon Defreitas was fatally shot at an after-hours party held in the area of 470 Beach Road around 4 a.m on Sept. 23, 2018.

Police said that a group of Defreitas’ friends had tried to take him to the hospital in their own vehicle, but after coming across the Hamilton Fire Department, Defreitas was transported the rest of the way in an ambulance.

He was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. that morning at Hamilton General Hospital.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying someone they want to speak with in connection with the incident. Security images of the man, taken hours before the shooting from the Modrn Nightclub in the city’s entertainment district, were released.

“Police are looking to speak with the male pictured in the photos,” the news release said. “While it is unclear to investigators whether this individual played a role in Defreitas’ death, detectives are interested in speaking with him.”

Investigators did not provide further description of the man in the images.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-3874 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.