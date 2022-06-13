Hamilton police make three arrests in fatal shooting of 18 year old

Hamilton police are announcing three arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18 year old in September.

On Sept. 24, Yua Blut Kaw was walking when he was approached by a dark-coloured four-door sedan. Multiple shots were fired from the car, striking and killing him on the sidewalk in the area of Cannon Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North just after 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, police say they arrested three individuals involved in the murder. Search warrants were executed in the Hamilton and Ottawa areas.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nejib Ahmed Nour and 20-year-old Abdaziz Ibrahim Omer, both from Hamilton, have been charged with first-degree murder.

The third individual faces the same charge, but their identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act since they are 17 years old.

Hamilton Police are continuing to encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.