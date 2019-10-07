

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police say they are investigating a "serious assault" that took place outside a secondary school on Monday.

The incident occurred outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, located near Parkdale Avenue South and Main Street East.

Police say that a victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No further details have been released regarding the victim’s injuries.

Several schools and daycares in the area have been placed under a hold and secure order while police investigate the incident.

Investigators are asking residents to stay away from the area.

This is a developing news story. More to come.