Police in Hamilton say they are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the city.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Melvin Avenue, near Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest the victim was found without vital signs and died inside the third floor unit.

Few other details have been provided about the circumstances surrounding the death, but police say one person has been taken into custody.

So far, no charges have been laid.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 900-546-3825.

