Hamilton police investigating overnight homicide at apartment
Police at the scene of a homicide in Hamilton on Nov. 30, 2018. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 8:52AM EST
Police in Hamilton say they are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the city.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Melvin Avenue, near Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East, shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest the victim was found without vital signs and died inside the third floor unit.
Few other details have been provided about the circumstances surrounding the death, but police say one person has been taken into custody.
So far, no charges have been laid.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 900-546-3825.
More to come...
HPS investigates overnight homicide in #HamOnt. One person in custody, no charges laid at this time. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 900-546-3825. Updates will be provided later today. https://t.co/GMguJLOhmM pic.twitter.com/m66I3RJ0za— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 30, 2018