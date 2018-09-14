Hamilton police investigating homicide in Ancaster
Hamilton police investigate a homicide on Sunflower Crescent Thursday September 14, 2018. (Andrew Collins)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 6:40AM EDT
Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a reported shooting in Ancaster.
Reports of a shooting at a home on Sunflower Crescent emerged around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamilton police said.
Police said they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide, but have provided few other details so far.