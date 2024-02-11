Hamilton police investigating death of man allegedly murdered by his son in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who was allegedly murdered by his son on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.

In an updated news release issued Sunday afternoon, police released an image of the the 22-year-old son who is wanted for first degree murder after his father was found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to a home near Trafalgar Drive and Mud Street at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The father was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the male suspect fled the residence after an altercation with the victim.

Police said the suspect – who has been identified as Sukhaj Cheema-Singh – was believed to be in the area for about 30 minutes prior to the incident and fled in a small, dark-coloured SUV.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Trafalgar toward Mud Street.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Kuldip Singh of Stoney Creek.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the area to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.