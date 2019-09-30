

HAMILTON -- The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the city's 8th homicide of 2019.

Police say officers were called to a residence on Queenston Road Sunday around 10:00 p.m. where they found a deceased male.

They say it was determined he was a homicide victim, and that a post mortem will be conducted today to confirm cause of death.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Investigators say his next of kin have not yet been located or notified.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 30, 2019.