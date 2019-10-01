

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police say “foul play is believed to be involved” in the disappearance of an 18-year-old international student who was last seen leaving her home in Ancaster on Sunday.

Ling Jie Huang, a Chinese citizen, recently began her studies at McMaster University, police said.

“She has reportedly made some acquaintances in the Hamilton and Toronto/York area but as she is so new to Canada, these people remain unknown at this time,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Her family in China are aware that she is missing.”

According to investigators, the student was last seen leaving her residence near the Meadowlands. Police say they have information that indicates Huang’s safety may be at risk, but have not released any further details.



Hamilton police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of 18-year-old McMaster University student Ling Jie Huang. (Hamilton police handout)

She has been described by investigators as standing about five-feet-tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has dark auburn hair.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 905-546-3926 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.