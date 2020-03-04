TORONTO -- Hamilton police have identified a 42-year-old man who died in a "targeted" shooting in the city’s Stoney Creek area Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Portofino Place, located near Winona Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, a male victim was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

The victim has since been identified by officials as Giorgio Barresi from Stoney Creek.

Neighbours said Barresi was married and was the father of three children.

“The family of the victim is requesting privacy at this time,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

The day after the deadly shooting took place, officers told reporters that the victim had pulled into the driveway of his home on Portofino Place on Monday night when a gunman, who was hiding nearby, opened fire.

“Police believe a four-door sedan and possibly multiple suspects were involved,” investigators said on Wednesday. “Area residents are urged to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activities and to contact police.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).