

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified two people killed in a house fire in Dundas early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 3:45 a.m. at a home on Greening Court.

Police say two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were in the home at the time of the fire.

The man was able to escape and knock on a neighbour’s door for help. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Fire crews located the female occupant inside the home and she died in on the way to hospital, police confirmed.

The victims have been identified by police as 64-year-old Carla Rutherford and 64-year-old Allan Rutherford.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.

Police say the incident is being treated as “suspicious.”

“This is expected to be a lengthy investigation due to the severe damage to the residence. At this time, there is no estimated damage amount,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Investigators say they would like to speak to family members of the two deceased as well as any potential witnesses.

Members of the public are asked to contact Det. Ben Adams with the Hamilton Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.