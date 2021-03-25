TORONTO -- Prosecutors say two former Hamilton paramedics accused of not providing proper care to a fatally wounded teen should have treated his injuries more seriously given their training and the standards of their profession.

In their closing submissions, prosecutors acknowledged Christopher Marchant and Steven Snively believed Yosif Al-Hasnawi had only a superficial wound from a BB or pellet gun.

But they argued that was not a reasonable belief under the circumstances.

Crown attorney Linda Shin said all the medical experts who testified at trial agreed the extent of a penetrating wound to the abdomen may not be visible from the outside.

She noted that for paramedics in Ontario, once it's determined that someone suffered such an injury, the weapon involved is "not a relevant consideration."

Marchant and Snively have pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to Al-Hasnawi.

The 19-year-old was shot with a handgun the night of Dec. 2, 2017, and died in hospital about an hour later.

Lawyers representing Marchant and Snively have argued it was reasonable for the pair to believe the wound was superficial, given the information they received from first responders and witnesses, and their observations of the injury.

They said the paramedics' actions do not constitute a "marked departure" from the standards of care when considered in the context of that belief.

The judge-alone trial is proceeding by videoconference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.